Very nice weather to kick off the new week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Outside of a few thin clouds going by from time to time Monday, you’ll get a view of sunshine again. The only kicker is the NNE wind that will get a little breezy from 10 to 20 mph. That wind direction will keep the lake and bayshore communities in the mid 60s, while lower 70s are anticipated inland.

We’ll end the day with clear skies going into the evening, which should continue all night long. Low temps will be down in the 40s again, with low 50s by the lake overnight.

Tomorrow will have nothing but sunshine! Light winds and warmer air in the mid 70s – but once again cool by the lake in the mid 60s.

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday as skies continue showing mostly sunny conditions. Upper 70s and lower 80s on the board.

