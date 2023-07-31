The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It could not be a more perfect start to the work week! An area of high pressure in western WI is keeping us dry and with abundant sunshine for this morning.

An area of low pressure to our southwest will provide a couple more clouds by the afternoon and a few light passing sprinkles, but overall we are dry for today with lots of sunshine.

High temp in Green Bay this afternoon will sit above average around 83 degrees.

Tomorrow will look like a repeat of today.