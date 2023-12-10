The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s definitely a much calmer end to the weekend than how we began it! The area of low pressure that brought us rain showers Friday night through yesterday has now moved to our Northeast and providing heavy rain showers through the east coast for today. We sit on the back of this system throughout this final day of the weekend, so all we get is cloud cover and light passing flurries/sprinkles.

An area of high pressure to our southwest will build in throughout today, which will eventually dry us completely out as well as pushing cloud cover out of Wisconsin. This area of high pressure will sit over us for most of this week, keeping us dry and sunny until Friday.