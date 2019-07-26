Very warm and humid weekend ahead, few thunderstorms

From Storm Team 5…

Clouds increasing for your Friday, and some of us may get a passing glance at a light shower or sprinkle in the morning.

By the afternoon Friday, BREEZY southwest winds kick in bringing the humidity up and high temperatures to around 82 degrees. A cold front will bring a chance for showers or thunderstorms to fire up in the northern part of the state.

Tonight, a few evening thunderstorms are possible this evening (the best chance is to the north), otherwise partly cloudy skies the rest of the night. The lows will be very mild as temps only drop to 70 degrees.

Warm and muggy for Friday with highs back in the 80s.

Saturday will be warm and very muggy! Partly sunny skies will bring temperatures to a high of 87 degrees. THE KICKER: A boundary across the state will bring a CHANCE for thunderstorms to develop in our far southern sections.

Sunday should be a mainly dry day with some sunshine. Very warm and muggy again with highs around 88 degrees. AT NIGHT, likely after bedtime there will be a good bet for some rain.

Weekend forecast bring plenty of dry time – a chance of afternoon thunderstorms to the south Saturday – and more rain late Sunday night.

Lingering showers may stick around into Monday morning. Temperatures will top out around 82 degrees.

Some sunshine returns in Tuesday, but it will be noticeably cooler and less humid. The high will be 75 degrees.

Wednesday, sunny and 77 degrees. Enough said.

For the first day of August on Thursday, it will be a great way to start the new month with mostly sunny skies and a comfortable high of 80.