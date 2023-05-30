The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Get ready for an unseasonably warm and consistent forecast now into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be running 15 to 20 degrees above normal!

Mostly sunny and dry Tuesday. Temperatures go up to 87 degrees in the afternoon, with south winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday will also be mostly sunny, then when we reach the afternoon a small chance for a pop-up rain shower or thunderstorm may form. The rain chance is only when we hit the warmest part of the day as temperatures approach 89 degrees.

Mostly sunny Thursday, chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. The high is 90 degrees.