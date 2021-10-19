Very warm October air today, rain chances tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It could be the last really warm day of the year! Tuesday’s highs are going to surge 15 to 20 degrees above average in our communities with highs getting into the 70s. More sunshine that clouds are expected during the day with a breezy southwest wind kicking in this afternoon as gusts could be around 20 miles per hour.

A few clouds will roll by tonight which should help to keep temperatures up a bit from the last few nights. Lows are expected in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tomorrow will have a chance of rain. Partly sunny skies and scattered showers, possibly some thunder. Warmer temps will be found to the south in the 60s, while north of Green Bay will have highs in the 50s.