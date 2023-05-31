The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Hot spring weather will continue across the Midwest. Our neck of the woods may have some isolated thunderstorms bubbling up when we get to the warmest part of the day.

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds, hot temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. 70s near Lake Michigan. We’ll watch the radar for some stray pop-up thundershowers from the early to late afternoon firing up along the lake breeze.

Rain chances go away in the evening when any rain collapses. A few overnight clouds with warm temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday will be much of the same. Hot with highs around 90 degrees away from the lake. Pop-up thunderstorms may form around the Fox Cities and out west into central Wisconsin.