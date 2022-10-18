The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Super windy day for today!! Sustained winds out of the northwest will bring very chilly air across our region, and will remain between 20-30 mph. This will allow for gusts to reach into the 40s and 50s. With these strong wind gusts, trees and power lines can fall making travel difficult and dangerous. Northwest winds also create chilly conditions for today. Our high will only reach around 43 degrees.

A slow moving low pressure system just off to our east creates the conditions for lake effect mixed precip throughout most of the day today for our eastern and central communities. The rest of us will sit mostly cloudy for your Tuesday.

The rest of the week turns sunnier and each day will get a bit warmer until we hit close to 70 degrees by Sunday.