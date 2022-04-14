The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Much chillier air wrapping into the state with highs winds on Thursday. The sun may be out as the day begins, but more clouds and some snow showers will develop. The highest snow chance is up north, but some flakes or sprinkles could drift further south. There may be as much as an inch of snow in north central Wisconsin.

Southwest winds around and after 10am will go up to 25 to 35 miles per hour, and those wind gusts could top out 45 or 50 miles per hour! This wind could take down tree branches, blow down loose items in your yard, and shake high profile vehicles on the road. A WIND ADVISORY will remain from 10am to 7pm Thursday, excluding the far northern counties of the WFRV coverage area.

It will stay blustery tonight, also some spots of non-accumulating flurries. The low temperature is 30 degrees, but with the wind it will feel like the teens going into Friday morning. West/southwest winds at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Another chilly and windy day for Friday! Partly sunny with some flurries and highs around 41 degrees. West winds from 20 to 40 miles per hour.

Still breezy Saturday, but not as windy as the next two days. Partly sunny skies and 40 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for Easter Sunday. The morning will start in the mid 20s with 44 degrees in the afternoon. Wind shouldn’t be an issue. As clouds increase later in the, you can plan for rain/snow showers to follow Sunday night into Monday.