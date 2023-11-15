The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been another beautiful day here across Northeast Wisconsin! An area of high pressure sat directly over us, which allowed for abundant sunshine throughout the entire day, and this will keep us with clear skies into tonight.

An area of low pressure sits just off to our west this evening and as it moves closer to us through tonight this will bring increased cloud cover overnight. By tomorrow morning, we will be partly cloudy and that is how we stay for the entire day. This area of low pressure also has a cold front attached to the back end of it, and as this front drops through late tomorrow night this will provide our next chance for some rain. Expect light showers to roll in late tomorrow night, and then clear out by daybreak Friday morning.

After strong southerly winds yesterday, high temps were able to reach the low 60s for many of us this afternoon. We’ve had fairly calm winds for today, however, as that area of low pressure nears us overnight, a warm front attached to the front of it will lift, turn our winds again out of the south and southwest and bring back in the “Gales of November” for tomorrow. Gusts tomorrow afternoon will reach up to 40mph, but since it’s a south/southwesterly breeze, high temps tomorrow afternoon will be able to get even warmer than today! We will top out around 65 degrees tomorrow.

As that cold front drops through late tomorrow night bringing us showers, this will also turn our winds out of the north/northwest, and we will cool down by about 20 degrees by Friday.