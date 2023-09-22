The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Early spots of fog again as Friday morning begins. That fog is mainly near Lake Michigan and across the north.

Other than the fog, plan on some morning sun, then thickening clouds as a disturbance heads our way from the south. Those clouds may include a few isolated rain showers during the day. Many will stay dry though as the best chance for rain will be around and west of the Fox River Valley, in central Wisconsin. Temperatures feeling like summer with upper 70s in the afternoon.

In the evening, some of those isolated showers out west may still be around, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. The low will be mild at 60 degrees.

Another rain chance will be Saturday morning. Some scattered showers may form early on, then the afternoon will be dry and sunnier. Temperature looking nice in the middle 70s.

We need to keep a close eye on Sunday’s weather, especially if you have any outdoor plans like that Packers home opener! Skies will go partly to mostly cloudy, but a large area of low pressure out west will send a line of rain in central and western Wisconsin. The data still suggests that we will end up dry here, but any changes to future forecasts could bring rain in again around midday or into the evening. Stay tuned. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 70s.