Warm again Friday, rain chances for the weekend

Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another quiet and mild night is in the forecast as skies will be mostly clear for most of the overnight. A few clouds coming off of storms to our west could move in late tonight. Lows will be in the low to middle 60s with a south breeze.

Friday will begin dry with a mix of sun and clouds. What sunshine we do see will help boost temperatures well into the 80s away from the water. As a cold front slowly approaches from the west our chances for showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase especially during the afternoon. You will notice a slight increase in the humidity as well.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday, but there will still be a few showers around with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

As we start the new work week rain will once again be in the forecast with more showers and storms moving through the area. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Highs on Monday will remain above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rainfall totals through Monday could be in the 1″-2″ range for much of the state of Wisconsin.

Small rain chances will linger Tuesday through Thursday with highs seasonal in the low to middle 70s.

