The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here we go again! Near record-setting temperatures are on tap for this Friday afternoon as sunshine and south winds take highs into the lower 80s. Much cooler near Lake Michigan today as a lake breeze develops, keeping highs in the 50s and 60s. South winds go from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

RED FLAG WARNINGS remain for Waupaca, Waushara, Green Lake, and Marquette counties between 11am and 8pm. Fire danger still exists in other counties not under the warning. Please refrain from burning brush until next week. Also, it’s a good idea to avoid machinery that can throw sparks and start a fire. Finally, smoking materials such as used cigarettes need to be disposed of properly.

Tonight, very nice for a Friday night! Another good evening to find a patio as mild temps will stick around with some clouds in the sky. Plan on a low of 58 degrees.

Temperatures looking warmer on Saturday now with a high of 80 degrees. Partly sunny skies, but a rain chance returns to our area. Don’t worry though if you have outdoor plan, it only looks like isolated thundershowers will emerge in the afternoon/evening. A better chance for rain with scattered showers later at night.

It won’t rain the whole day Sunday, but some off/on rain showers will churn around the state. The highs for the day are MUCH COOLER, topping out around 58 degrees. At night when temperatures drop close to freezing, some of these rain showers may change over to snow.