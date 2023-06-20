The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure will remain our main weather influence this week. That means plenty of sun, warm temperatures, and dry weather now into the start of the weekend.

Today is the last day full day of Spring! It should be another great day as temperatures reach the middle 80s. The other good thing is humidity levels will stay low, making it feel comfortable. ENE winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will be mainly clear. Plan on a low around 61 degrees.

Another great day for our Summer Solstice tomorrow. Mostly sunny and 86 degrees. We change to Summer at 9:58am.