Warm again today, spotty chance of rain tomorrow

Temperatures will likely climb into the 80s for the first time this September for today. Lots of sunshine expected until clouds start to arrive in the evening.

Clouds continue to increase overnight. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s tonight ahead of our next chance of rain tomorrow.

Spotty showers will arrive first for areas in the northwoods to begin Thursday. Light showers will linger throughout the day for most spots. Areas north could clear out in the afternoon. Rainfall totals aren’t looking impressive as many will not get over a 0.5″ of rain.

Warm air returns on Friday with sunshine as temperatures get into the upper 70s. Cool down starts through the weekend. By early parts of next week high temperatures could be back into the 50s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store