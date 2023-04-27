The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An upper level low will linger over us for the next few days, which is why our wet pattern sticks around through as late as Tuesday.

For tonight, we stay mostly cloudy and dry with the exception of a stray shower chance north of Green Bay. We keep relatively average low temps tonight, likely in the upper 30s/low 40s.

A strong southerly breeze today allows us to keep the warming trend going into tomorrow! I think we’ll reach a high around 64 degrees here in Green Bay. Your Friday will be mostly cloudy, as showers in Wisconsin should stay west of our area.

By Saturday, the low pressure system starts to wrap around and gives way to moderate rain showers, with a chance for a mix further north of Green Bay. Expect rain showers all day long, with temps dropping behind this system into the upper 40s.

By Sunday, mixed showers move in to finish off this month of April with those chillier temperatures. This same pattern lingers into Monday and possibly early Tuesday as well.

We finally bounce back with more May-like temperatures by mid-week next week.