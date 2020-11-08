Warm again tomorrow, cool down next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clearer skies will last into the overnight hours as Northeast Wisconsin continues this gorgeous stretch of weather. Low temperatures tonight get into the low 50s.

Record warmth will be possible on Sunday with many areas challenging all-time high temperatures. Areas will get near 70 with plenty of sunshine and a steady southerly breeze at about 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will once again eclipse 70 for Monday with clouds increasing in the evening. The big change begins on Tuesday where showers will be likely. High temperatures for Tuesday into the 60s.

A cold front passes giving way to much cooler temperatures on Wednesday, back into the low 40s. Seasonable air will then last in our region through the rest of the week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE