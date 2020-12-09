Warm again tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clear skies from the evening continue into the overnight hours. Low temperatures drop back into the 20s tonight.

Mild air lasts through tomorrow with highs getting into the upper 40s. A cold front will pass late tomorrow bringing those temperatures back down on Friday.

Clouds build throughout the day in Northeast Wisconsin ahead of our next system. Saturday, a low pressure system is expected to pass to our south. The exact track of this system will be crucial in how much snowfall we get.

The further north this system trends the more likely more of Northeast Wisconsin sees snowfall. Right now the areas to watch will be in Manitowoc, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

Winds from Saturday will stay breezy Sunday. Sunshine will return to the area with high temperatures close to seasonable.

Average temperatures will remain into early parts of next week.