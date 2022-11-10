The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warm and breezy conditions for Thursday bringing in some potential record setting temperatures in a few spots. Highs are going to increase to the upper 60s and lower 70s, cooler by the lake. SW winds from 15 to 30 miles per hour. A cold front later in the will brush in some showers and thunderstorms from west to east across the state.

Tonight, a few thundershowers in the evening with a rain chance continuing later than that. Any leftover rain overnight could switch over to wet snow as the cold air rushes in. Breezy and much cooler with our low of 33 degrees. W/NW winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

A select few spots early on Friday could have a light rain/wet snow shower. Otherwise partly sunny, breezy and chillier for Veteran’s Day with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. W/NW winds 15 to 25 miles per hour.