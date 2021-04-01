Warm air begins to move in for tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A high pressure system will keep us clear and calm tonight. Temperatures will be a little chilly with the lack of cloud cover. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be warmer as the wind direction will shift to the southwest. Highs climb close to 50 degrees. Sunshine will remain, with a few clouds building in the evening.

Saturday will be the pick of the week. Temperatures will be well above normal with highs back into the low 60s. A sunny sky will last throughout the day, so get out and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Easter Sunday gets a little be more tricky. The exact location of a warm front will determine the highs for the day, and the potential for a stray shower chance. Highs will be in the low 60s.

More rain chances will move in next week. Still a lot to determine in terms of rainfall from these systems.