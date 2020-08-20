Warm and a few rain chances headline the forecast

The Latest Weather Forecast for Northeast Wisconsin from Storm Team 5…

After a few early evening showers or storm north of Hwy. 10 the overnight forecast looks quiet under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with a southwest wind.

Like the last several days there will be small rain chances on Friday especially during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds are in the forecast with highs on the warm side in the middle 80s. A few storms especially northwest of Green Bay and the Fox Valley could have small hail and gusty winds.





As we head into the weekend another chance for rain arrives on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. That rain could linger into early Sunday. Highs for the weekend will be in the low to middle 80s.

Monday begins the week dry with another small rain chance by Tuesday and highs still above average in the middle 80s. We could reach for the upper 80s Wednesday before a stronger front brings another rain chance Thursday of next week.

