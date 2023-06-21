The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We have reached the longest day of the year, also known as the Summer Solstice! The new season officially kicks in at 9:58am. 15 hours, 33 minutes, and 19 seconds of daylight.

The first day of Summer will be warm, a little humid and mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees. Some short-range computer model forecasts place brief, pop-up showers in counties NW of Green Bay afternoon, but the chance is very small to see rain given our stable atmosphere. SE winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, the feeling of humidity will go away again late. Clear skies and a seasonable low of 58 degrees.

Another nice day tomorrow, mostly sunny and equally warm at 86 degrees. The humidity levels will not be as high as today.