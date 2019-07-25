Warm and a little muggy Thursday

From Storm Team 5…

Sunny skies return for Thursday, but increasing the clouds a little bit for the second half of the day. Southwest winds and sunshine will team up to bring high temperatures into the mid 80s for the afternoon. It won’t be the most humid day of the year, but a touch of humidity will go along with the mild temps.

Partly cloudy skies will form tonight as a batch of rain approaches from the west. We do not expect a rainy evening ahead where we live. Overnight temperatures fall to 66 degrees.

Tomorrow, a warm front – cold front combination will give us a chance for a few showers. The best chance will be later in the evening. Breezy southwest winds can be expected up to 25 miles per hour, and temperatures will be around 84 degrees for the high.

Saturday is a muggy day. A boundary planted across the state will bring a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but there will be plenty of dry time. Temperatures stay mild with a high of 86 degrees.

Sunday also a muggy day. We’ll continue to have a chance for an isolated shower or storm, but again many hours of the day will be completely dry. Highs stay in the mid 80s.

Monday, scattered shower and storms will be around in the morning. Forecast temperatures call for 83 degrees in the afternoon.

Some clearing is expected for Tuesday as more sunshine returns. Highs cool down, with temps approaching 75.

The last day of July is Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies will be with us as we round out the month, with a high of 76 degrees.