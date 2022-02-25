The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds to start the evening could bring a quick flurry, then mostly clear skies should start to build in. Temperatures will dip to right about 10 degrees for the overnight lows. Watch for snow melt to re-freeze to the roads tonight, and all weekend.

Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine is expected with a nearby by high pressure system to our south! However, winds could gust to around 30 mph, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday/Next Week: Partly sunny for Sunday before a few small snow chances to start off next week. Anticipate more highs in the 30s for next week to as we begin March!