The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Sunshine will mix with some cloud cover at times today. It’ll be warmer as highs reach for the mid to upper 70s away from the lakeshore. An isolated shower may develop, but most of the area will be dry. It’ll be a breezy afternoon as south winds kick up to 10-20 mph with higher gusts at times.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy as south winds continue at 10-20 mph. It’ll be a mild night with lows in the 60s and some 50s near the lakeshore.

Memorial Day will be dry under a partly sunny sky. It will be a warm and slightly more humid day as highs soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees away from the water. Winds will remain blustery out of the south. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. Behind the front, temperatures will cool down with highs only in the lower range of the 70s.