Warm and breezy through tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today temperatures climb into the upper 70s, some areas do reach 80 as a warm front lifts through the area. Gustier winds approaching 30 mph should be expected out of the southwest.

Winds stay breezy overnight. Clear skies stick around too as a cold front slowly gets into northwestern Wisconsin. Low temperatures drop into the low 60s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Warm air continues most of the day Wednesday until the cold front sags in slowly in the evening. High temperature once again in the upper 70s.

Cooler air behind the cold front will cause temperatures to only reach highs in the low 60s for Thursday. Abundant sunshine will last through the weekend with below average temperatures.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense

Green and Gold Game Day Live - Opening Chat

More Weather