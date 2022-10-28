The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will be blanketing the state as Friday morning starts. Indications of some drizzle in those clouds are there, but that will pass quickly if any of it is hitting the ground. The progression today will be morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs return to the upper 50s, low 50s near the lake.

Looking great for your Friday night, typical late October temperatures. Clear and calm with a low of 37 degrees.

Can’t get much better Saturday. Sunshine galore and 63 degrees.

A layer of mid and high level clouds will return to Wisconsin Sunday, but it will not rain here. 63 degrees once again.