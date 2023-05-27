The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Nice and comfortable weather taking us into Saturday night. A few clouds will float across the sky with a low of 47 degrees. Not quite as cool as the last few nights.

Another great day to get outside Sunday to enjoy this nice weather. A mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures topping out in the lower 80s – low 70s near the lakeshore. East wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Memorial Day on Monday will be a bit warmer, but just as nice with mostly sunny conditions. Lower to middle 80s for afternoon highs. East wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.