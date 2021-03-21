Warm and dry weather Sunday, rain returns this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’re wrapping up this weekend with very warm conditions for this time of the year. Under a partly sunny sky high temperatures will reach for the lower 60s for many areas away from Lake Michigan. Winds will be blustery at times out of the south at 10-25 mph.

The Wisconsin DNR has all of the viewing area under a Very High fire danger risk today. Dry conditions, warm temperatures, blustery winds, and dormant vegetation will make small fires spread quickly given the conditions. Any burning should be limited today until conditions improve later in the week.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a few spotty rain showers or sprinkles possible. It’ll be a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloudy skies and a spotty rain shower will enter the forecast on Monday with highs in the middle 50s. We’ll have better chances for rain move through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.

Temperatures will trend a bit cooler by Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. By Friday, we’ll have a good amount of cloud cover with a slight chance for rain and snow showers. This is a system we’ll have to keep an eye on throughout the week.