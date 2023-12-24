The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A breeze out of the south/southeast has continued to pump in the warm air as we have made it to our holiday! Right now it looks like we get to 51 degrees this afternoon which would break the current Christmas Eve record high of 50 degrees set back in 1889, and tomorrow it looks like our Christmas Day high will hit 50 degrees which would tie the current record high of 50 degrees set back from 1936.

The warmth and moisture in the air is also giving us thick, patchy fog which is reducing visibility quite a bit! The lack of visibility puts NE WI in a Dense Fog Advisory from now until 10am this morning.

Thick fog will stay overtop of us until showers move in tomorrow.

An area of low pressure to our southwest will continue to provide us with cloud cover over the next few days and bring in heavy showers stating tomorrow afternoon. The bulk of this system will sit over us until Tuesday morning.

Showers will exit throughout the day Tuesday.

Right now we are looking to accumulate a quarter to an inch of liquid precip over the next 48 hours.