The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A mostly clear sky is in the forecast through the night with a west wind. Lows will be comfortable in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Warm and muggy conditions will take us through the end of the work week under a mix of sun and clouds. There is a chance for an isolated shower during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for most locations with a westerly wind at 10-15 mph.

Quiet weather is anticipated early Saturday, but a cold front arriving from the west will bring a complex of thunderstorms to the area late in the day. It will be a warm and humid day with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Some of the storms late Saturday could be strong to severe and have a potential to impact the soccer game at Lambeau Field Saturday evening. Stay tuned for updates!

Our weather will dry out on Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s. Highs early next week will be a few degrees on either side of 80 with a chance for rain showers Wednesday.