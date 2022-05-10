The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warm and humid conditions out there as temps bump into the 70s and 80s on Tuesday. SSE winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep the lakeshore counties cooler in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front in central Wisconsin will be our lifting mechanism for thunderstorms later in the day. Eyes on the skies between 4pm and 10pm as storms could form and move in from west to east. The threats will be heavy downpours, hail, damaging winds, plus tornado spin ups. Download our free app if you have outdoor plans this evening to be alerted for severe weather.

Click below to download the Storm Team 5 weather app Apple Store download / Google Play download

Storms possible before midnight tonight, then we could have some patchy fog form overnight especially where it rains. Temperatures will drop down to the mid and upper 50s, 48 by the lakeshore.

Tomorrow is looking dry! Partly sunny skies and cooler in the low to mid 70s.