The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More heat and humidity will return Wednesday. The high temperature climbs into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon! Mostly sunny in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon as a cold front drops in from the north. We’ll keep an eye on the front as it gets to the southern half of the area between 4pm and 8pm because that’s where a brief, pop-up thunderstorm may form during the warmest part of the day.

Just a few clouds out there after 8pm this evening. The front will be south of us at this point, meaning it will be less humid tonight with our low at 57 degrees.

Thursday and Friday look like fantastic days! Mostly sunny and comfy with highs in the upper 70s.