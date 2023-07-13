The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very nice day is on tap for today! Expect skies to stay partly sunny with an unlikely chance for a passing light afternoon sprinkle. High temps today will sit in the low 80s here in Green Bay with no humidity!

The area of low pressure that brought the showers yesterday has moved off to our east, and today high pressure will sit on the southwestern corner of WI which will keep us dry with some sunshine. Now, there is also another area of low pressure well off to our west, which will move in late tonight to help provide our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Now, a southwesterly breeze this afternoon will help bring in much warmer air and more humidity which will help fuel the thunderstorm chances tomorrow afternoon.