The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s September 1st and for many, it means back to school! Plan on sunshine Thursday and comfy air at the morning school bell, but by the end of the day it’s going to be humid and quite warm. High temps are expected around 87 degrees, with 78 near Lake Michigan. Winds are not as high today out of the SSW from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

A warm and humid Thursday night ahead with a few clouds going by. The lows get to the upper 60s to around 70 by Friday morning.

Breezy, warm and muggy for Friday. It won’t rain for all hours of the day, but there is a small daytime rain chance with a weak disturbance. The better rain chance is for everyone at night. A cold front moving in from north to south will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms starting around 8pm and going into the early overnight for southern counties. The high is 87 degrees.

Breezy again for Saturday, plus less humid and much cooler! Sunshine and afternoon clouds with a temp of 72 degrees.

Sunday also shows a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 73 degrees.

Keep it dry for Labor Day on Monday. Mostly sunny and 77 degrees.