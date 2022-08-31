The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will be warmer, and less windy, before another sunny day tomorrow, with more humidity and 85 degrees to start of September and school year for lots of kids.

Friday brings in our next rain chance, with possible spotty showers throughout the afternoon, and a line of thunderstorms that will roll through as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Things clear up for the weekend, with a slight breeze and cooler temperatures.

Labor Day is shaping up to be nice, warm, and sunny! Seasonable temperatures are on tap for your holiday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have more sun and temperatures in the mid-80s.