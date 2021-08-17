Warm and muggy weather takes us into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: More of the same weather is in the forecast tonight as skies remain mostly clear. Lows will cool into the upper 50s to low 60s with light south winds.

Wednesday: Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. A few clouds will develop during the afternoon and there is a very small chance for a light shower, but most of us will remain dry.

Warm and muggy weather is in the forecast on Thursday with a small chance for light rain shower or sprinkle. Friday is looking dry for the opening week of high school football! Our next decent chance for rain moves in Saturday especially during the morning. It’ll turn drier and less humid on Sunday with highs near 80.