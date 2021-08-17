Warm and muggy weather takes us into the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: More of the same weather is in the forecast tonight as skies remain mostly clear. Lows will cool into the upper 50s to low 60s with light south winds.

Wednesday: Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. A few clouds will develop during the afternoon and there is a very small chance for a light shower, but most of us will remain dry.

Warm and muggy weather is in the forecast on Thursday with a small chance for light rain shower or sprinkle. Friday is looking dry for the opening week of high school football! Our next decent chance for rain moves in Saturday especially during the morning. It’ll turn drier and less humid on Sunday with highs near 80.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kewaunee Storm Football Program

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

More Weather