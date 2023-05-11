The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure remains a big part of our forecast as this week continues on. Rain will not be an issue for us today, but it will rain over Minnesota and western Wisconsin. That’s only important because we will see some thin cloud cover here and there from those showers. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs rising a bit to 80 degrees! Low to mid 60s near the lake. South winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clouds increase through the evening and overnight. Dry weather is still anticipated tonight. Plan on mild lows with those additional clouds around 54 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler Friday since we take the sun away. Temperatures will still be above normal in the low to mid 70s. There is a rain chance, but it won’t be for the entire area. The best chance for late morning or afternoon rain will be southwest of Green Bay.

Clouds will be around with a few break of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures in the upper 60s.

Sunday’s weather still may change, but we hold a rain chance for Mother’s Day. The best chance for rain is for the morning and early afternoon – once again, southwest of Green Bay. Computer models are not in full agreement with that rain chance, so it’s important you stay updated as new data comes in as our thinking may change.