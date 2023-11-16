The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Winds will be cranking up big time Thursday, but the temperatures will remain seasonably warm. Some communities may get 20 degrees over our seasonal normal high (43 degree)! Plan on temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon, with lakeshore temps in the upper 50s. SSW winds go up big time to 20 to 35 miles per hour – and the wind gusts could reach 45 miles per hour here and there. A mix of clouds and filtered sunshine across the sky during the day.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies as a cold front rolls through the state. We will have a chance for a brief rain shower between 9pm and 2am, but it won’t amount to a lot of rain. The winds will still be an issue, and behind the front our low drops to 36 degrees.

Sunshine returns Friday with much cooler air. Still a little breezy as winds shift to the NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The high is 44 degrees.

Looking like a nice, mild forecast for the gun-deer opener on Saturday. A bit breezy midday and a high of 52 degrees!

Lighter winds again on Sunday. Plenty of sun and 47 degrees.