The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Southerly winds have built in the warm air, and it is here to stay! Warmer temps continue into tonight, where our lows will be in the mid-30s. This moisture will usher in both patchy fog and rain for tomorrow.

We start off tomorrow dry and cloudy, before a low pressure system treks up by the late morning/early afternoon hours tomorrow. The bulk of this storm will push through into the late afternoon/evening. A wintry-mix will linger into the early hours Friday, before we turn mostly cloudy and dry for the holiday weekend ahead.