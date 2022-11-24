The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies this evening will turn partly cloudy overnight, with some patchy fog that makes its’ way in tonight and lingers into the morning.

By late tomorrow morning, the fog will clear out turning mostly sunny, with mild temps in the mid 40s.

Saturday is looking to be just beautiful, with lost of sunshine and temps in the low to mid 50s.

Our next chance for precipitation comes through on Sunday.

Expect breezy conditions all week.