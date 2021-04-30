Warm and windy Saturday, more rain Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: More clouds will move into the region ahead of a warm front. Low temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow: In front of the warm front early on a small chance of a rain shower is possible in the morning hours, especially north. By the afternoon, more sun will work in with a breezy southwest wind which will warm Northeast Wisconsin up. Highs near 80 degrees, cooler along the lakeshore.

Sunday: A few showers are possible early on up north. However, most of the precipitation will arrive in the afternoon and evening. This pattern could set up for soaking rain during these hours. Temperatures also cool down with the warm air shifting to the south, highs near 60.

Next week: Rain will linger Monday before a mainly dry week to start off the month of May. Temperatures will run close to just below normal.