Warm and windy Saturday, more rain Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: More clouds will move into the region ahead of a warm front. Low temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow: In front of the warm front early on a small chance of a rain shower is possible in the morning hours, especially north. By the afternoon, more sun will work in with a breezy southwest wind which will warm Northeast Wisconsin up. Highs near 80 degrees, cooler along the lakeshore.

Sunday: A few showers are possible early on up north. However, most of the precipitation will arrive in the afternoon and evening. This pattern could set up for soaking rain during these hours. Temperatures also cool down with the warm air shifting to the south, highs near 60.

Next week: Rain will linger Monday before a mainly dry week to start off the month of May. Temperatures will run close to just below normal.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

More Weather