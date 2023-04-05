The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

As temperatures warm up today, there is still a chance to see rain or a thunderstorm, but the chance is small as the coverage will be isolated. Temps will soar to the mid and upper 50s, some 60s south around midday. Northwoods temps top out in the 40s following an icy start to the day.

Fog may also impact the morning drive for a short time. Into the afternoon, clouds will break up for some sunshine – however, the big story are the west winds that will increase big time. Gusts later today may get up to 40 or 45 miles per hour. That is when cooler air will enter our side of the state.

Gusty winds holding through tonight from 20 to 30 miles per hour. There will be a few clouds here and there, especially across the north. Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s.

Chillier with the windy weather continuing Thursday. Wind gusts during the day may once again get up to 40 miles per hour. Cooler temps than today with a high of 45 degrees, but mostly sunny! The northwoods will have more clouds and a chance for light snow.