Warm April weather with hit/miss t-storms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A line of broken showers and thunderstorms to push through early on Tuesday, but some dry time will build in right behind it. Skies will be partly sunny and it gets warm again as high temperatures soar into the middle and upper 70s – plus with a SW wind at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the lakeshore warms into the 60s and 70s.

During the late afternoon and evening, a few isolated pop-up t-storms may form, so you’ll have to watch the skies and radar later on – but MOST WILL BE DRY. Through the rest of the night, the highest chance for thunderstorms will be west and north of Green Bay and the Fox River Valley. The low will go down to about 50 degrees.

Tomorrow gets warm again into the 70s, but a NE wind will keep lake and bay communities cooler in the 50s. Plenty of dry time during the day with another chance at thunderstorms in the evening and overnight.