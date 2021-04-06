Warm April weather with hit/miss t-storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A line of broken showers and thunderstorms to push through early on Tuesday, but some dry time will build in right behind it. Skies will be partly sunny and it gets warm again as high temperatures soar into the middle and upper 70s – plus with a SW wind at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the lakeshore warms into the 60s and 70s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

During the late afternoon and evening, a few isolated pop-up t-storms may form, so you’ll have to watch the skies and radar later on – but MOST WILL BE DRY. Through the rest of the night, the highest chance for thunderstorms will be west and north of Green Bay and the Fox River Valley. The low will go down to about 50 degrees.

Tomorrow gets warm again into the 70s, but a NE wind will keep lake and bay communities cooler in the 50s. Plenty of dry time during the day with another chance at thunderstorms in the evening and overnight.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

More Weather