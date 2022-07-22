The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking nice for Friday with relatively low humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm but many will miss that small rain chance. WSW wind from 10 to as high as 25 miles per hour. Temperatures, even by the lakeshore, will get into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees!

More humid conditions this evening with partly cloudy skies on this Friday night. Don’t be surprised if you see an isolated thundershower, but any rain that could form would head out before midnight. The low is expected to be warm at 68 degrees.

Muggy and hot for Saturday with a high of 91 degrees – 83 by Lake Michigan. It will be mostly sunny in the morning, then we’ll watch a good chance for late day thunderstorms between 4pm and 2am early Sunday morning. There is a decent shot for severe weather where storms mainly produce damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Hail is also possible in some storms. The tornado threat is fairly low, but not completely ruled out Saturday evening.

Sunday should be fairly nice with cooler temperatures. The clouds around in the morning will give way to afternoon sunshine. The high is 83 degrees.