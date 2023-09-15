The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The warmest day of the week on the way Friday, but we’ll keep a close eye on an approaching cold front for a rain chance.

Mostly sunny and a little breezy for most of the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s! A touch cooler near the lakeshore and across the north. Spotty rain showers will be possible first out west and across the north in the late afternoon. Other areas will wait until later for that rain.

Spotty light rain showers will continue to cruise east to the Fox Cities and lakeshore from the early to late evening. Otherwise, your Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 55 degrees.

Saturday looks like a pretty nice day. There will be clouds around with pockets of sunshine when temperatures work into the lower 70s. The cold front from today will be stalled out over eastern Wisconsin, so mainly after 2pm, some isolated rain showers or thundershowers could form during the warmest part of the day. Isolated rain continues into Saturday night.

Sunday will be a bit cooler as the front shifts east of our area. You’ll get a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 67 degrees.