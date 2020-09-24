Warm Friday, then a big cool down next week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Scattered rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue to move through during the early to mid-evening hours. Skies will be cloudy through the night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Cloud cover to begin Friday will be replaced with a clearing sky. More sunshine throughout the afternoon along with a blustery southwest wind will bring temperatures into the mid and upper 70s for highs. Most of the day will be dry, but by the evening showers and storms are possible especially north of Green Bay.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to begin the weekend. We’ll have another chance for showers and storms north of Green Bay late in the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A slight chance for rain lingers into Sunday with temperatures in the lower 70s.

A larger storm system brings cooler weather to the area on Monday where highs will be in the lower 60s with a small rain chance. More on and off rain showers enter the area Tuesday and Wednesday. It will really be feeling like fall with highs in the 50s with breezy conditions. Temperatures will be stuck in the lower 50s by next Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain well below average into the first week of October. The Climate Prediction Center is highlighting the eastern half of the nation for temperatures below average for that time of the year.

