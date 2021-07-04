Warm & humid 4th of July, rain expected this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: This 4th of July forecast is looking like it’ll be another warm one! Highs will reach for the lower 90s across most of the area, with some slightly cooler air near the lake. A few clouds will arrive throughout the day with a westerly wind.

Tonight: Warm and muggy conditions will continue through the overnight. A chance for some spotty showers and storms will arrive from the north after midnight.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about the area Monday afternoon with temperatures back into the upper 80s. Tuesday brings another round of rain before those rain chances start to taper early Wednesday as temperatures take a tumble into the upper 60s. Thursday is looking like a nice day before more spotty rain chances move in late in the week.