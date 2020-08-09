Warm & humid end to the weekend, storm chances late

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm and humid end to the weekend is in the forecast today. Under a mix of sun and clouds highs will warm well into the 80s. Combine those warm temperatures with high humidity it will feel like the low to mid 90s with the Heat Index. Most of the day will be dry, but late in the day there will be a chance for showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong with very heavy rainfall.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Showers and storms will continue to move through at times this evening and tonight. The greatest threat from any storms will be the potential for heavy rain. It will be another mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Showers may linger into the morning on Monday, otherwise as a cold front sweeps through the area we should see some late day clearing as drier air makes a return. It will still be a warm day with highs in the middle 80s. A quiet forecast then settles in the rest of the work week with no significant chances for rain. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday through Friday with temperatures above average each day in the low to middle 80s. That pattern doesn’t look to change much early next weekend with highs still well into the 80s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

More Weather