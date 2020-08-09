Warm & humid end to the weekend, storm chances late

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm and humid end to the weekend is in the forecast today. Under a mix of sun and clouds highs will warm well into the 80s. Combine those warm temperatures with high humidity it will feel like the low to mid 90s with the Heat Index. Most of the day will be dry, but late in the day there will be a chance for showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong with very heavy rainfall.





Showers and storms will continue to move through at times this evening and tonight. The greatest threat from any storms will be the potential for heavy rain. It will be another mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Showers may linger into the morning on Monday, otherwise as a cold front sweeps through the area we should see some late day clearing as drier air makes a return. It will still be a warm day with highs in the middle 80s. A quiet forecast then settles in the rest of the work week with no significant chances for rain. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday through Friday with temperatures above average each day in the low to middle 80s. That pattern doesn’t look to change much early next weekend with highs still well into the 80s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store