Warm & humid, plus more thunderstorms for the holiday stretch

The latest northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

We all are noticing a return of humidity out there! You feel it more into Sunday as dew point rise into the low 60s. You could catch a glimpse of morning fog, but those clouds will clear out a bit for a mix of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, It does appear we will go without a rain chance during the day.

Partly cloudy tonight with mild lows only falling to 63 degrees. The chance for thunderstorms returns tonight, but it appears the highest chance will be west and north of Green Bay.

A mainly dry day for Memorial Day. Warm and muggy conditions persist, but it will be a little warmer in the lower and middle 80s! It’s during the afternoon where more spotty thunderstorms may happen – which could produce hail, gusty winds, and downpours.

